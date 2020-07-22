Kerala closes borders as COVID-19 cases rise

Amid the steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Kerala has decided to close its borders with neighbouring states. The decision has been made as the number of cases in border districts showed a sharp increase.

Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam which share a border with Tamil Nadu have seen a rapid surge in the number of new positive cases.

“The decision has been taken as the number of positive cases has increased in districts which share borders with other states,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

“But those who have to travel on emergency can do so after getting necessary passes from the government,” he added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala reported 720 new cases on Tuesday, and out of this, 528 contracted it is through contacts. This number is highest in Thiruvananthapuram (151) followed by Kollam (85). In these districts, highest numbers have been reported in those panchayats that border Tamil Nadu.

As per the data given, 274 have recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Stating that the situation is still under control, the chief minister said that the system is well prepared to face any difficult situation. “Our density of population is double than that of the national average. Also, the number of old-age people is the highest in the state. All these are very favourable for COVID spread. Still, we have been able to contain the spread till now due to our effective interventions,” Vijayan said.

Kerala, till date, has the lowest COVID fatality rate in the country with 0.33 per cent while neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have 3.8 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively.

The chief minister has assured the public that there is no reason to worry even though the number of COVID positive cases are increasing. He said that 187 first-line treatment centres and 69,215 beds are ready across the state.

(The story first appeared in The Week)