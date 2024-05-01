Mayor-KSRTC driver dispute: memory card missing from bus's DVR

Thiruvananthapuram: The police probing the events that led to a public spat between the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and Yadhu, a KSRTC bus driver from Thamapanoor depot have found that the memory card of the Digital video Recorder (DVR) inside the bus was missing.

As part of the investigation, the police obtained the DVR to examine the CCTV footage from the bus. However, upon further inspection, it was found that the memory card was missing from the DVR. This has raised questions about the absence of crucial evidence. Yadhu has told reporters that the recording sign was visible earlier and he expressed doubts over the disapperance of the card.



A police official told Manorama News that the 64 Gb memory card was crucial to the investigation and that they would inquire into whether someone has removed the card.

The bus in question was equipped with three CCTV cameras, none of which captured the alleged lewd gestures by Yadhu towards the Mayor and her family. The cameras were positioned to monitor the odometer, passengers, and vehicles behind the bus.

The investigation will continue as authorities work to uncover further details regarding the missing memory card and potential evidence related to the altercation between the Mayor and the bus driver.

The incident occurred on Saturday night. Mayor Arya Rajendran, her husband Sachin Dev, who is the MLA of Baluserry got into a verbal spat with the KSRTC driver at Palayam alleging that the driver made lewd gestures when their car overtook the bus.