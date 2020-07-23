Swapna sought Sivasankar's help to get diplomatic baggage released from Customs custody

Thiruvananthapuram: Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the Trivandrum airport gold smuggling case, had approached suspended bureaucrat M Sivasankar within two days of the Customs Department detaining the diplomatic baggage on suspicion of smuggling, seeking his help to get it released.

The central agencies investigating the case are now trying to find out if Sivasankar had helped her in any way, either directly or indirectly.

After the smuggling racket was busted, Sivasankar was removed as the chief minister’s principal secretary and state’s information technology secretary and was later suspended over his alleged links to Swapna.

Swapna had called Sivasankar from her number and other numbers. There are also indications that the agencies have found that she had contacted senior Customs officials to get the baggage, addressed to an official in the UAE Consulate, released. Investigators have, however, not released the names of the officials who were contacted.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the central agencies usually do not show haste in their investigations, instead preferring a detailed, comprehensive inquiry. The state government is also closely monitoring the investigation. It is a bit edgy not knowing if and when the investigation will implicate Sivasankar.

Meanwhile, reports said that Sivasankar held a meeting with his lawyer.

The NIA has decided not to rush with the case even though it is said to have obtained preliminary evidence that warrants further questioning of Sivasankar. The agencies are examining the details the Customs Department obtained after questioning him and also all the evidence they have obtained against him.

Investigators also found footage that show Swapna meeting some people at her Thiruvananthapuram flat before leaving the city on July 5 and 30 kg of gold was found in the diplomatic baggage.

The NIA is being careful not to leak information given that the investigation is being monitored by the Union home ministry. In addition to the Customs Department and NIA, the Enforcement Directorate(ED) is also investigating the case.

Even the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the spy agency, and Intelligence Bureau have questioned the accused many times.

While the NIA is investigating whether there is a terrorist connection to the smuggling racket, the ED is looking at financial transactions.

The CBI may also step in on the basis of the reports of these agencies.