Ernakulam: The Kochi City Police arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly smuggling MDMA into the city. The accused, Gokul G B (28) of Pattanakkad in Cherthala, Alappuzha, was apprehended with 37.19 grams of narcotics from the Kollamkudi Mughal area in Kakkanad.

Acting on confidential information received by Kochi City Police Commissioner S. Shyam Sundar, a sting operation was conducted by the Kochi City Yodhav Squad and the Thrikakkara Police under the guidance of Deputy Police Commissioner K. S. Sudarshan, leading to Gokul's arrest.

According to authorities, the accused confessed to buying the substance to distribute among individuals working in the IT sector in the Kakkanad and Infopark areas. He is purportedly a key figure in a network smuggling drugs from Bengaluru to Kerala. An investigation is underway to determine whether more individuals are involved in Gokul’s operation, police added.