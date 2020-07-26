Three men above 70 years die of COVID-19 in Kerala on Sunday, unofficial toll rises to 69

Kerala reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking the number of unofficial toll to 69. Kerala's official death toll stands at 59. The government will publish the death list in the evening.

All the three died on Sunday were men above 70 years.

Varghese, 71, who hailed from Irinjalakkuda in Thrisur district, died at the Thrissur Government Medical College.

Kasaragod resident Abdul Rahman, 70, breathed his last at the Government Medical College, Pariyaram, in Kannur district.

Abdul Khader, 71, a resident of Tirurangadi in Malappuram district, died at the Government Medical College in Manjeri, Malappuram district.

Five deaths were reported in the state on Saturday. However, only two were included in the official list.

COVID-19 has so far claimed 69 lives in Kerala. However, only 59 persons were included in the government's official list.

Government's list (Updated on July 25, 2020):

59. Annie Antony (76, Kakkanad in Ernakulam)

58. Nabeesa (63, Padannakkad in Kasaragod)

57. Rukhiyabi (67, Karaparambu)

56. Muhammed Koya (58, Kozhikode)

55. Anjali Surendran (40, Payyallur in Palakkad).

54. Mariyamma (85, Kalavoor in Alappuzha)

53. Madhavan (67, Chittari in Kasaragod)

52. Khairunnisa (48 Anangoor in Kasaragod)

51. Murukan (46, Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram)

50. Koyotti (57, Kallayi, Kozhikode)

49. Lakshmi Kunjanpilla (79, Vadakkathanath, Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam)

48. Raveendran (73, Nenjankuzhi near Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram)

47. Rahiyanath Beevi (58, Kulashekharaparam near Karunagappally, Kollam)

46. Sadanandan (60, Vilakottoor, Kannur)

45. Narayanan (75, Ayyappankovil in Idukki)

44. Victoria (72, Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram)

43. Nafisa, (75, Uppala, Kasaragod)

42. Kunjuveeran (67, Aluva, Ernakulam)

41. Baburaj (60, Thiruvananthapuram)

40. Shyju (46, Pullur, Thrissur)

39. B Aneesh (39, Thrissur)

38. Mohammed Saleeh (25, Kannur)

37. Valsamma Joy (56, Idukki)

36. Aruldas (70, Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram)

35. Naseer Usmankutty (47, Alappuzha)

34. Thyagarajan (74, Kollam)

33. Ayesha Hajjumma (64, Kannur)

32. Valsala (63, Thrissur)

31. Babu (52, Alappuzha)

30. P K Balakrishnan Nair (79, Pulluvazhy, Ernakulam)

29. Saifudeen (67, Thiruvananthapuram)

28. Abdul Rahman (52, Kasaragod)

27. Yusuf (66, Thoppumpady, Ernakulam)

26. Mohammad (82, Wandoor, Malappuram)

25. Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode)

24. Thankappan, (76, Nettayam, Thiruvananthapuram)

23. Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College)

22. Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad, Kollam)

21. Sunil Padiyur (28, Blathur, Kannur)

20. S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram)

19. Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur)

18. P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur)

17. Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur)

16. Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur)

15. E Hamza Koya (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer)

14. Shabnas (Edappal, Malappuram)

13. Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam)

12. Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad)

11. Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram)

10. Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode)

9. Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur, Alappuzha)

8. Joshy (68, Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta)

7. Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram)

6. Asiya (62, Kozhikode)

5. Amina (52, Wayanad)

4. Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur)

3. Four-month-old baby (Malappuram)

2. Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram)

1. Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam)

Excluded from Kerala government's list & reason

1. Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur)

(Kerala did not include him in the official list since he hailed from Union Territory of Puducherry. The decision, however, contradicts the Centre's directive that COVID-19 deaths should be recorded at the place of occurrence irrespective of which state the person hailed from).

2. BA Abdul Rahman (Mogral Puthur, Kasaragod)

(Abdul Rahman was living in Hubli in Karnataka. He died while being taken to the Government Hospital in Kasaragod on the day he arrived from Hubli. District collector had said that Rahman died in transit and he was not living in Kasaragod and hence his name would not be included in Kerala's list).