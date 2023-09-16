Two persons with Nipah-like symptoms quarantined in Thiruvananthapuram

Two persons with symptoms similar to Nipah Virus infection have been isolated in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to reports, the two, including a medical student, had visited Kozhikode recently.

A woman, native of Kattakkada and the student, who hails from Kozhikode, have fever and breathing difficulty.

Their samples have been sent for testing at the Institute of Advanced Virology at Thonnakal in Thiruvananthpuram and to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

So far, confirmed Nipah cases have only been reported in Kozhikode district. Of the four active cases, a nine-year-old child is on ventillator support.

Kerala has reported two Nipah fatalities in the lastest outbreak, both natives of Kozhikode.