Three Central agencies to seek custody of gold smuggling accused

At least three Central agencies are trying to secure custody of the accused in the infamous Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case.

The racket was unearthed when the Customs, on July 5, seized a 30-kg gold consignment which arrived on an Emirates flight on June 30.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Customs (Preventive) wing, and the Enforcement Directorate will seek custody of the accused including Swapna, Sandeep, and Sarith.

Customs sources said they had not been able to question the accused as they were in NIA custody. The Customs had recorded their ‘arrest’ at the District Jail, Ernakulam, on July 24. The agency filed a custody application in the Economic Offences Court on July 27.

The ED also registered the ‘arrest’ of the trio on July 22 and moved a custody application in the Principal District and Sessions Court.

The Customs, which initiated the case, could not make any headway as they could not secure the custody of the accused till date. There has been pressure on the agency to get custody. Sources said if the ED custody was granted first, that could further derail the Customs’ interrogation. So, plans were afoot to ‘postpone’ the ED custody.

The court had on July 27 declined a Customs’ plea for a three-day custody extension of Ramees, another accused, so that he could be interrogated along with the other three.

NIA had also sought the custody of Ramees. The NIA believes that Ramees had a vital role in the smuggling ring. It was not clear if the Customs would question the accused if NIA secured his custody.