Merin Joy, who was stabbed to death by husband, to be laid to rest in US

Monippally: The funeral of Keralite nurse Merin Joy, who was stabbed to death by her husband, would be held in the United States this week.

The relatives said that it was not possible to fly back the mortal remains to Kerala. The funeral is likely to be held at the Catholic Church at Florida's Tampa. Several of Merin’s relatives reside at Tampa.

Merin, a native of Monippally in Kottayam, was a nurse at the Broward Health Coral Springs. Her 34-year-old husband Philip Mathew had stabbed her multiple times and ran a car over her at the parking lot of the hospital on Tuesday morning. Philip, a native of Changanassery, was arrested by the police and charged with first-degree murder. The couple’s two-year-old daughter Nora is under the care of Merin’s parents.

Merin planned to move to Tampa as she had secured a job at the St Joseph Hospital Group. She was attacked as she was on her way home after completing the final shift at the hospital.

Merin Joy and Philip Mathew on their wedding day.

Merin's parents were informed by Saturday afternoon that her mortal remains cannot be flown back.

"I wanted to see my daughter for one last time. I will always remember her smiling face. We will see Merin through Nora now..." her mother Mercy said.

It was said that the mortal remains could not be flown back to India as the body could not be embalmed. The hospital authorities said that since Merin had suffered 17 stab injuries and was run over by the car, it was not possible to embalm the body.

Merin's body is kept at a funeral home in Miami. Arrangements will be made for her colleagues at the Broward Health to pay their last respects on August 4.

Meanwhile, Merin's parents have filed a complaint with Kuravilangad police station against attempts to defame her on social media.