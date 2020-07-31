Merin, who was stabbed to death in US, lived through an abusive marital relationship

Kottayam: Keralite nurse Merin Joy, who was stabbed to death by her husband in the United States, lived through an abusive marital relationship.

A nurse at the Broward Health Coral Springs, Merin was murdered at the parking lot of the hospital by her 34-year-old husband Philip Mathew (Nevin) on Tuesday. The police arrested Philip and charged him with first-degree murder.

The couple, who have a two-year-old daughter Nora, had been living separately in the US after a domestic spat.

Merin, 27, was the eldest daughter of Joy and Mercy, natives of Monippally in Kottayam.

Relatives and family members paying respects to Merin Joy at her house in Monippally, Kottayam. Photo: Rijo Joseph

Her mother Mercy said Merin suffered a lot in her marital life.

"I have seen him harassing Merin," said Mercy, who had gone to the US after her granddaughter Nora was born. Mercy recounted that Philip's behaviour was often rude, and Merin had complained to the police in the US when he began to physically attack her.

When the police frisked him, they found a knife hidden in the socks. However, that case was later settled.

Mercy said that Merin was trying hard to make the relationship work.

Mercy said Merin was born eight years after their wedding. Merin also has a younger sister Meera. Merin was good at studies and actively took part in extracurricular activities. She opted for the nursing profession on her own. Merin was also a favourite among her neighbours. The family had married off Merin with much fanfare.

Complaint even on Christmas’ eve



Merin, Nora and Philip had last arrived in Kerala on December 19, 2019. While the couple were at Philip's house at Changanassery, he had hit her on the face. And Merin decided to file a police complaint.

Merin along with her father Joy had approached the Changanassery police station on Christmas’ eve. However, this case was also settled.

Then Merin approached the Ettumanoor family court for getting a divorce.

Merin Joy and her husband Philip Mathew (Nevin)

The couple had initially planned to leave for America on January 12, 2020. However, Philip returned on New Year's day itself.

Merin too left for the US on January 29, fearing that she would lose her job if she overstayed in Kerala. Merin, however, returned alone after leaving her daughter under the care of her parents. That was the last time her family saw Merin. Mercy had asked Merin to be cautious as a case had been filed.

Philip travelled 2000km to commit murder?

After returning to the US, Merin lived alone. She was trying to shift to Tampa, where some of her relatives resided. She had also resigned from her job at the Coral Springs. She had finished her last shift at the hospital and was on her way home around 8.30am on Tuesday (US local time), when Philip brutally attacked her.

Philip worked at Wixon in Michigan after returning to the US in January. He had travelled around 2,000km to reach Merin's workplace at Coral Springs.

Philip, who was waiting at the parking lot, stabbed Merin multiple times. As she was lying injured, Merin was run over by a vehicle, eyewitnesses said.

Philip had fled the spot soon after murder, but the police found him at a hotel room with self-inflicted injuries. The cops also found a knife and other weapons on him.

Merin Joy and Philip Mathew on their wedding day.

Her relatives have said that Philip's bid to kill himself after murdering Merin was a farce.

The pictures from the US show Philip had suffered non-fatal injuries to his arm. Merin's kin alleged that these injuries could have been inflicted with an intention to scuttle the case.

While pointing out that Merin was stabbed more than once and then run over by a car, assistant state attorney Eric Linder told Local10.com that this proved the accused clearly intended to kill her.

The local US media also reported that Philip had confessed to the murder.

Merin's kin said that Philip frequently changed his jobs. During the time of their wedding, he worked in Chicago. He then went to Miami but again found a job elsewhere.

Merin’s mortal remains to be brought home

Efforts are being made to bring back the mortal remains of Merin by the end of next week. Merin's body will be kept near Broward hospital on Sunday evening for the public to pay homage. After that, steps will be taken to fly back her mortal remains, the relatives said.

MPs Jose K Mani and Thomas Chazhikadan, and Monce Joseph MLA have contacted the family. Thomas Chazhikadan MLA said that the NORKA cell has been contacted and steps have been initiated to bring back the body. A COVID-19 test had turned negative.