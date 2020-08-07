Calicut flight accident: Passengers' list & helpline numbers

On Friday, an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board skidded off the runway at Calicut International Airport and fell into a 35-feet gorge killing 17 people and injuring several others.

Both the pilots - Capt Deepak Sathe and Akhilesh Kumar - were killed in the incident.

Here is the complete list of passengers to help you find whether your friends or relatives were onboard the flight.

If you need any help, please dial these numbers:

Airport control room number: 0483 2719493.

Another helpline number for relatives of passengers on board to contact for inquiries: 0495 - 2376901.

Air India Helpline: 06 597 0303

If you wish to contact hospitals treating the injured passengers, dial these numbers :



Kozhikode Beach Hospital: 9846042881, 8547616019

Maitra Hospital: 9446344326, 9496042881

Kozhikode MIMS: 9447636145, 9846338846

Kozhikode Medical College: 8547616121

A helpline has also been set up at the Indian Embassy in Dubai.



Numbers: 0565463903, 0543090572, 0543090575.

Sharjah Helpline Number: 0097165970303

If the names of the passengers are given, information about them will be inquired and passed on.