Allow outlets to remain open till 9pm for Onam season, shop owners to govt

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: The government's order to down shutters by 7pm has proved to be a setback for shop owners in the run-up to the Onam festivities.

In the current scenario, shops will be shut by the time people are free from their official duties. The shop owners have demanded that their outlets be allowed to remain open at least till 9pm.

Also, the government will begin the disbursal of salary and bonus for employees from Monday. The pension disbursal will also be completed this week. Therefore, the textile shops and home appliance outlets are likely to see a huge rush. The shops will also fail to capitalise on this, if they are not allowed to remain open for longer hours, the owners pointed out.

The merchants are hoping that they would be able to tide over the COVID-19 crisis through the Onam sales. As the moratorium period for bank loans ends by August 31, they would need to commence repayment of interests from next month.

Widespread complaints have also been raised that the police were allowing only very few people to enter even the big shops despite the social distancing norms being adhered to. People are flocking towards the shops at the same time but not everyone is allowed inside. The owners have demanded that more customers be allowed to enter in accordance with the size of the shop.

There is also lack of clarity over the Sunday lockdown. The merchants’ associations have conveyed their apprehensions to the Chief Minister and other authorities.

Demand is justified

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac has said that the merchants' demand to keep the shop open for longer hours is justified. "I will bring this to the attention of the Chief Minister. The government is also trying to revive the markets without causing a spike in cases," he added

Minister E Chandrasekharan also said that he had taken note of the merchants' troubles.

'Only hope'

Vyapari Vyvasayi Ekopana Samitis state president T Naseeruddin said, "I have sent an email to the CM, seeking permission for the shops to remain open till 9pm by adhering to the norms. Some of the retail shops are on the verge of shutting down. Sales during the Onam season is their only hope."

Kerala Garments and Textile Dealers' Association president T S Pattabiraman also pointed out that the outlets earlier missed out on making profits during Vishu, Easter, Ramzan and Bakrid. "All merchants are staring at a crisis situation. The government needs to intervene now to prevent losses during this season at least," he added.

Evening shoppers

While pointing out that Keralites prefer to shop during the evenings or nights, All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants’ Association president Justin Palathara said that the Onam market also comes alive during this time. "By extending the working time by two hours, it would help to increase the sales and reduce the crowd," he added.

Better crowd control

A Anil Kumar, president of Dealers' Association of TV and Appliances, said that the shops selling electronic and house appliances were functioning in line with the COVID-19 guidelines. "If the government extends the working hours, then the crowd can be effectively managed,” he added.