PSC approves 10% reservation for economically weaker section in govt jobs

Thiruvananthapuram: A PSC meeting has approved the state government’s proposal to introduce a 10% reservation for the economically weaker section in the general category in government jobs.

The government had sent a proposal to PSC in this regard. In order to implement the reservation, the Kerala Service Rules will have to be amended.

The PSC approval is for the change in the rules. This proposal has now been returned to the government.

Once the government also approves the amendments, the reservation for the economically weaker section will also be introduced in government jobs. Ten per cent of vacancies under the general quota will be set aside for this reservation. Those among the forward castes with an annual income of up to Rs 4 lakh will be eligible for the reservation.

The meeting also decided to include 3,000 candidates from the first two categories of candidates in the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) Preliminary Examination list. The case of candidates belonging to the third category will be decided later.

The meeting also decided to include 3,000 candidates from the first two categories in the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) Preliminary Examination list. The case of candidates in the third category will be decided later. The PSC will publish the list on Wednesday.