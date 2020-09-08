COVID-19: 3,026 new positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday, 1,862 recover

Kerala reported 3,026 new COVID cases on Tuesday taking the toll number of active cases in the state to 23,217. This is the second time that the state is registering a number past the 3000-mark. Kerala saw 3,082 new COVID cases on Sunday.

With over 89 per cent of the new cases having contracted through contact (2,723), it is evident that local transmission continues unabated in the state. It has also left many to conclude tjat the lull period that the state witnessed during Onam could well be on account of less tests being done on those dates.

The state also reported thirteen COVID deaths. With this, the official death toll has risen to 372.

Here's the break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvanthapuram - 562 (contact cases - 542)

Malappuram - 358 (323)

Ernakulam - 318 (293)

Kozhikode - 246 (238)

Palakkad - 226 (175)

Alappuzha - 217 (183)

Kollam - 209 (201)

Kottayam - 168 (168)

Kasaragod - 166 (159)

Pathanamthitta - 160 (114)

Kannur - 158 (117)

Thrissur - 129 (126)

Idukki - 85 (63)

Wayanad - 24 (21)

Of the new cases, 49 came from abroad while 165 came from other states. 2,723 contracted the disease through contact. The contact source of 237 of them is unknown.

Today, 89 health workers are affected by the disease. The disease affected 32 persons in Kannur district, 19 in Thiruvananthapuram district, 12 in Ernakulam district, 10 in Malappuram district, 5 each in Kasaragod district, 3 each in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts and 1 each in Palakkad and Kozhikode districts.

Two CISF personnel from Ernakulam district The soldiers were also affected by the disease.

With this, total active COVID cases in the state rises to 23,217.

Thirteen COVID deaths

Kerala reported 13 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Nelson, 89, from Chenkal in Thiruvananthapuram; Shamla Manaf, 48, from Ernakulam; Prabhakaran Asari, 55, from Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram; Usman, 80, from Kozhikode; V Rama, 54, from Thiruvani in Kannur; Bahuleyan, 57, from Chngallur in Thrissur; Satheeshkumar Gupta, 71, from Ernakulam; Rahumabeevi, 66, from Anchalumoodu in Thiruvananthapuram; Ramesh Babu, 56, from Kannur; Mahesh, 44, from Mulayara in Thiruvananthapuram; KE Sreedharan, 84, from Ernakulam; Muneer, 44, from Kannur; and Asmabi, 49, from Nadakkavu in Kozhikode.

With this, the official death toll has risen to 372 in the state.

Recoveries:

1,862 were cured of the virus on Tuesday. So far, 68,863 have recovered from coronavirus in the state.

Here's the break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 389

Kollam - 191

Pathanamthitta - 90

Alappuzha - 147

Kottayam - 133

Idukki - 12

Ernakulam - 204

Thrissur - 110

Palakkad - 59

Malappuram - 159

Kozhikode - 145

Wyanad - 25

Kannur - 106

Kasaragod - 92

Testing and quarantine

A total of 37,264 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 19,33,294 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. As many as 1,85,137 samples also collected as part of sentinel surveillance, it said.

Of the 1,98,850 people under observation for suspected infection, 1,80,963 are home/institutional quarantined and 17,887 hospitalised. As many as 2076 people were hospitalised since Monday.

Hotspots

Thirteen new regions were designated as hotspots on Tuesday, while 20 were excluded from the list. The state presently has 568 hotspots.