COVID-19: 2,885 new positive cases in Kerala on Saturday, 1,944 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: 2,885 people tested positive for coronavirus and 1,944 patients were cured of COVID-19 in Kerala on Saturday, the Health department informed in a press statement.

Of the new cases, 2,640 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 287 among them is unknown.

As many as 42 infected persons came from abroad while 137 came from other states.

Fifteen deaths due to COVID-19 were reported from the state on Saturday taking the state's official death toll to 425.

The state has reported 1,05,139 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 75,848 persons recovered. The remaining 28,802 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

On Friday, Kerala reported more than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases crossing the milestone in a span of 225 days since the first case was reported.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 566 (contact cases – 541)

Malappuram - 310 (286)

Kozhikode - 286 (265)

Kollam - 265 (253)

Kannur - 207 (190)

Ernakulam - 188 (159)

Palakkad - 184 (157)

Thrissur - 172 (164)

Kottayam - 166 (159)

Alappuzha - 163 (148)

Kasaragod - 150 (149)

Pathanamthitta - 88 (64)

Idukki - 86 (57)

Wayanad - 54 (48)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 393

Ernakulam – 233

Malappuram – 201

Kozhikode – 176

Alappuzha – 146

Kottayam – 138

Thrissur – 135

Kannur – 135

Kollam – 131

Kasaragod – 104

Pathanamthitta – 54

Palakkad – 39

Wayanad – 31

Idukki – 28

(to be updated)