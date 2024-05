Alappuzha: A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl at the Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha.

Punnapra native Arun (24) is accused of molesting the girl inside a bathroom of the hospital. The girl's mother is admitted to the hospital. Arun was apprehended by people at the hospital who heard the girl scream for help. He was handed over to the police.