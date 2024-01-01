One-year-old brutally assaulted by mother, boyfriend in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: The police have registered a case against a woman and her boyfriend for allegedly assaulting her one-and-a-half-year-old child here.

The child, son of Alappuzha native Biju, suffered severe injuries and has bruises all over his body from being caned. The child, who suffered a fracture in one of his arms, has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, police said.

A search is on to find the boy's mother Deepa and her boyfriend Krishnakumar. The incident was reported from the Kuthiyathodu police station limit on Sunday.

The child's parents have been living separately for two months. Deepa and the child were living with Krishnakumar. On Sunday, the couple brought the child to Biju's residence. Though Biju's mother asked them to wait till he arrived home from work, they left the child with her. Biju noticed the bruises when he returned from work in the evening.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against both the mother and her friend under relevant sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act, police added.