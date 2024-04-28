Temp will continue to rise in Kerala, KSDMA alerts all 14 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The weather forecast predicts that the temperature will increase across all 14 districts of Kerala. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning stating that temperature will soar to 41 degrees Celsius in Palakkad and 40 degrees Celsius in Kollam and Thrissur.

The temperature will rise up to 38 degrees Celsius in Kozhikode and Kannur and to 34 degrees Celsius in Idukki and Wayanad districts. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts may experience temperatures up to 37 degrees Celsius.