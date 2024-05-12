Kochi: A youth drowned in the sea while taking a bath with his five friends at Puthuvype beach here on Sunday morning. The deceased is Kaloor native Abhishek, a BTech student. Two of his friends, who were trapped in the turbulent waves, had a narrow escape.

According to Manorama News, Abhishek and the other two were dragged by strong waves into the sea. Though the fishermen who witnessed the accident rescued the trio, Abhsishek breathed his last before reaching the hospital.

His two friends are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. They are on ventilator support, Manorama News reported.

