One person killed, 8 injured in multi-car collision at Muvattupuzha

Ernakulam: One person died while eight others sustained injuries after a collision involving three vehicles in heavy rain on the Muvattupuzha-Thodupuzha Road Saturday. The accident occurred near the Nirmala College Junction around 4:00 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Kumari, a resident of Ezhumuttom. Her son K Anu (40), his wife Lakshmipriya (38), and their daughter, Dikshita (9), sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the Kolenchery Medical College.

The accident was caused by a car carrying six friends travelling from Muvattupuzha to Vagamon that lost control and collided with another car before crashing into a third vehicle parked by the roadside.

Kumari's family was in the second car that was travelling from Ezhumuttom while a couple and their six-month baby were in the third vehicle from Karunagappally that was travelling in the opposite direction. The three-member family was unharmed.

The group of friends, who sustained injuries in the accident, has been admitted to the General Hospital at Muvattupuzha. Traffic was disrupted on the Muvattupuzha-Thodupuzha Road following the accident. The collision caused total damage to one vehicle while the other two were damaged partially.