Patient charred to death as ambulance catches fire in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In a horrific incident, a patient was charred to death when an ambulance caught fire after crashing into an electric pole here on Tuesday morning. The deceased is Sulochana (57), a native of Nadapuram.

Sulochana, who was under treatment at the Malabar Medical College Hospital at Ulliyeri, died while she was being taken to the MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode for a surgery. The accident took place around 3.50 am on Tuesday near Kalluthankadavu in city.



Fire from the ambulance. Photo: Manorama

Sulochana's husband Chandran, neighbour Pradeep, a doctor, two nurses and the driver had a narrow escape from the flames. They are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. It is assumed that Sulochana got trapped in the vehicle on fire.

Manorama News reported that the ambulance lost control and crashed into a building after hitting an electric pole. The vehicle was completely gutted in the fire. It is learnt that heavy rain lashed the area during the time of the accident. Though fire force personnel doused the fire, smoke is still emitting from the vehicle.