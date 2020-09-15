ED asked questions related to the UAE Consulate: Minister Jaleel

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) asked him whatever it had to ask, Minister K T Jaleel has said.

"It must have sought my explanation because of the Opposition’s complaint to the Centre that the distribution of the Quran and Ramzan kits with the help of the UAE consulate was done in violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA)," he said in an interview. "The agency didn’t ask me anything else. It was very polite. There was no Malayali official in the questioning team."

Jaleel said most of the questions were about receiving and distributing aid from the Consulate. "Distribution of Quran and Ramzan kits is a religious and cultural activity. I have not received anything inappropriate from the Consulate. I had no financial dealings with it. I told them all that I knew," he said.

The minister said they asked him about his properties. "I own only 19.5 cents of land and the house on it. It has been mortgaged for a loan. I told them about it. I also told them that I don’t even have my own vehicle."

Edited excerpts from the interview.

There are reports that you will be called for questioning again

They asked me all that they had to ask me. I answered all their questions. I checked the statement, I was convinced and I signed it. I have sent them the documents with details about my properties that they had demanded. I have nothing to hide in this matter.

After the ED questioned you, why did you keep it a secret?

They gave me the notice and sought my explanations in secret. Then, I also have an obligation to maintain the secretiveness. I have to make it public only after they reveal it. I did not deny I was questioned after the ED director revealed it in the evening. They have questioned many others like me. I avoided the official car because the questioning was secretive. I thought not to use official facilities. I don’t see anything wrong in that.

The Opposition said that you had a towel around your head.

I have not created a situation where I have to cover my head with a towel to go somewhere. Only those who are used to doing it are making such allegations against me.

Were there any questions related to the gold smuggling case?

No. They asked me things related to the UAE Consulate.

There is a widespread demand for your resignation as minister.

I would have resigned long ago if I had done something wrong. Have I been charged in any case? There are only allegations that are politically motivated. What meaning is there in asking me to resign for something in which I have had no role to play?