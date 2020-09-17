Balabhaskar’s death: Four people to undergo polygraph test this month

Thiruvananthapuram: The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here has granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct the polygraph (lie-detector) test on four people in connection with the death of violinist Balabhaskar.

Balabahaskar's friends Prakashan Thambi, Vishnu Somasundaram, driver Arjun and Kalabhavan Soby have given consent to undergo the test. The CBI officers said that they have decided to carry out the polygraph test this month itself.

The CBI officers will also record the statements of popular musician Stephen Devassy. He has been summoned to the Thiruvananthapuram office on Thursday.

Balabhaskhar was killed in a car accident near the CRPF Camp Junction at Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram during the wee hours of September 25, 2018. His wife Lakshmi, daughter Tejaswini Bala and driver Arjun were also travelling with him in the car. The two-year-old daughter died on the spot, while Balabhaskar succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. His wife Lakshmi and driver Arjun were also injured but survived.

Suspicions were raised over the accident and the case, which was first probed by the police, was handed over to the CBI.