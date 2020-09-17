COVID-19 toll rises to 490 in Kerala with 10 new deaths on Thursday

The state recorded ten deaths on Thursday taking the official toll to 490.

Jayakumari (63, Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram), Jacob (89, Engandiyoor in Thrissur) - Died on September 13.

Nizamuddeen (49, Kottappuram in Thiruvananthapuram) - Died on September 14

Mariyakkutty (75, Malappuram) - Died on September 15

Houwa Umma (73, Kallumthazham in Kollam), Abdullah (64, Valayam in Kozhikode), Jameela (62, Prakkulam in Kollam) - Died on September 9.

Sasidharan Nair (75, Kulakkada in Kollam), Sainulabdeen (67, Kallattumukku in Thiruvananthapuram) - Died on September 10

Abbas, 74 (Kodungalloor in Thrissur) - Died on September 11.

More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.