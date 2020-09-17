{{head.currentUpdate}}

COVID-19 toll rises to 490 in Kerala with 10 new deaths on Thursday

Representational image: Lightspring/ Shutterstock
The state recorded ten deaths on Thursday taking the official toll to 490.

Jayakumari (63, Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram), Jacob (89, Engandiyoor in Thrissur) - Died on September 13.

Nizamuddeen (49, Kottappuram in Thiruvananthapuram) - Died on September 14

Mariyakkutty (75, Malappuram) -  Died on September 15
KERALA
Houwa Umma (73, Kallumthazham in Kollam), Abdullah (64, Valayam in Kozhikode), Jameela (62, Prakkulam in Kollam) - Died on September 9.

Sasidharan Nair (75, Kulakkada in Kollam), Sainulabdeen (67, Kallattumukku in Thiruvananthapuram) -  Died on September 10

Abbas, 74 (Kodungalloor in Thrissur) - Died on September 11.

More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

