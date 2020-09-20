COVID-19: TVM-based doctor, four others die on Sunday

Five more have succumbed to COVID comorbidities in Kerala on Sunday.

One of them is a doctor who runs a private clinic in Attakulangara in Thiruvananthapuram district, marking the first instance that a doctor has died on account of the virus in Kerala. He has been identified as Dr MS. Abdeen. He was 73 years old.



Briji (38), hailing from Kanjiramkulam in Thiruvananthapuram, died to COVID on Sunday. She was undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Her husband – a police officer – have also tested positive for the virus.



Razia Beevi (59), a resident of Pathiyoorkala in Alappuzha, who was suffering from cancer, died in Alappuzha while Bhaskaran, a native of Adoor, and Krishnan (85), a native of Pandalam, died in Pathanamthitta.



The State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Health Department's statement on Sunday evening is expected to shed more light. According to the government's official list, 519 COVID deaths have been reported in the state so far.

