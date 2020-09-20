Kerala records highest single-day spike of 4,696 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Kerala recorded its highest single-day spike of 4,696 COVID cases on Sunday. Of them, 4,425 have contracted the virus through contact. It is the fourth consecutive day that the state is reporting more than 4000 cases in a day. 2,751 recoveries were also reported in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram district topped the list again with 892 cases while Malappuram (483), Kollam (330), Kozhikode (536) and Ernakulam (537) reported worrying trends.

The fact that this unprecedented surge has come in wake of increased testing in the state offers only little respite. Contact cases continue to be the largest contributor to daily COVID counts - a clear sign that local transmission continues unabated in the state.

This surge in COVID cases comes just days ahead of a slew of lockdown relaxations announced by the Centre. Though the Chief Secretary has said that these guidelines will be implemented in Kerala too from September 21, there still lingers a lack of clarity over the matter.