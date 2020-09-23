Popular Finance case: Investigation on right track, says district police chief

Pathanamthitta: District police chief K G Simon said that details from other states and foreign countries, including Australia, are being collected in connection with the Popular Finance case.

The interrogation of Popular Finance Board of Directors' member Riya Ann Thomas, who was arrested the other day, is likely to throw more light into the scam. A fraud of Rs 2,000 crore was allegedly committed by the microfinance institution.

The officers are investigating the deposits received by the Popular Finance owners via various Limited Liability Partnership companies and the money invested abroad. The district police chief told Manorama that the investigation into these were on the right track.

More comprehensive information needs to be collected on the deposits made at 350 branches and how the money was diverted. A proposal has been mooted to set up a society to help depositors get back their money.

Custody plea postponed

Meanwhile, the court postponed the hearing on a plea submitted by the police, seeking custody of all five accused in the Popular Finance case.

The custody plea would be considered after two days as fifth accused Riya Ann Thomas has tested positive for COVID-19.