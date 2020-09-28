Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 1,79,922 on Monday, with the state reporting 4,538 fresh cases.
Kerala records 4,538 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
Onmanorama Staff
Kerala records 4,538 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
