{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Twenty COVID deaths in Kerala on Monday, toll at 697

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-RUSSIA-VACCINE
Image source: Reuters
SHARE

Twenty COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Monday.

They are Karunakaran Nair (79) of Neyyattinkara, Balakrishnan (85) of Naruvamood, Vijayamma (68) of Venjaranmood in Thiruvananthapuram, Venu (40) of Cherthala in Alappuzha, Radhakrishnan (69) from Alappuzha, Haseena (48) of Changanassery in Kottayam, Shine Surabhi (44) of Neelamperur, Maniyappan (63) of Changanassery in Kottayam, Aisha (77) of Vengara in Maalappuram, Mummad (74) from Kavanoor, Lirar (68) from Thiroorangadi, K N Naseer (42) of Vadakara in Kozhikode, Moidu (66) of Velam, Abubakker (66) from Peruvayal, Kunjabdullah (70) from Thuneri, Muhammad Shaji (53) of Thekkinthottam, Fathima (80) of Kuthali in Kasaragod, Aisamma (58) from Puthoor, Kamala (60) from Kasaragod and Sundaran (61) from Peelikode.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 697.  More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES