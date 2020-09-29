COVID-19: 7,354 new positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday, 6,364 through contact

Kerala reported 7,354 new COVID cases on Tuesday. This is the third time the daily tally is crossing the 7000-mark. With this, the number of active cases in the state soared to 61,791. 3,420 recoveries were also reported in the state.

Of the new cases, 58 came from abroad while 130 came from other states. 6,364 had contracted the virus through contact. The source of 672 is not known.

Twenty-two deaths were also reported in the state.

There has been a massive spike in COVID numbers in September. 96 per cent of the individuals contracted the disease through contact. If this situation continues, the state will be in grave danger, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned.

The complete disregard for COVID protocol led to the current scenario. The state machinery shall adopt all possible measures to control this situation, Vijayan added.

All leaders, irrespective of their party, should come forward to contain the pandemic. To this end, at the all-party meet held today, we reached a consensus to contain the protests organised in the state, Vijayan said.

It was also decided that a second lockdown needs to be avoided in the state, Vijayan added. All parties will work towards reducing the spread of the disease in a unified manner.

Malappuram reported 1040 COVID cases and Ernakulam 859 cases while Thiruvananthapuram continued its worrying trend with 935 cases.

Here's the detailed break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram 1040 (contact cases - 1024)

Thiruvananthapuram 935 (898)

Ernakulam 859 (843)

Kozhikode 837 (827)

Kollam 583 (566)

Alappuzha 524 (499)

Thrissur 484 (476)

Kasaragod 453 (400)

Kannur 432 (387)

Palakkad 374 (365)

Kottayam 336 (324)

Pathanamthitta 271 (224)

Wayanad 169 (157)

Idukki 57 (46)

130 health workers too have contracted the virus. They include 32 from Kannur, 30 from Thiruvananthapuram, 24 from Kasaragod, 10 from Ernakulam, 5 each from Alappuzha, Thrissur and Wayanad, 4 each from Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Malappuram, 3 from Kollam, and two each from Palakkad and Kozhikode.

Recoveries

3,420 recoveries were also reported in the state. With this, 1,24,688 have recovered from the virus so far.

Here's the detailed break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 433

Kollam 262

Pathanamthitta 137

Alappuzha 273

Kottayam 157

Idukki 84

Ernakulam 216

Thrissur 236

Palakkad 269

Malappuram 519

Kozhikode 465

Wayanad 53

Kannur 197

Kasaragod 119

There are currently 2,36,960 people under observation across the state. Of them, 2,08,258 are under home/institutional quarantine while 28,702 are in hospitals.

A total of 2,906 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday. 52,755 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 28,62,094 samples have been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, TRUNAT, CLIA and Antigen Assay.

As part of Sentinel Surveillance, 2,03,323 samples were also sent for testing from priority groups, including health workers, guest workers, and individuals with greater social contact.

The number of ICU ventilators have been increased in Kalamassery Medical College Hospital amid the increasing number of cases in Ernakulam.

Special COVID First-Line Treatment Centres have also been arranged for guest workers.

Plasma therapy to be encouraged more in the state. Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 may donate their plasma two weeks after recovery.

Eleven regions were designated as hotspots while 10 regions have been excluded from the list. There are currently 661 hotspots in the state.