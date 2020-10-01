{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

COVID-19: With 29 deaths, toll rises to 771 in Kerala

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
covid-death
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: Twenty-nine people died of the COVID-19 in Kerala on Thursday. With this, the death toll has risen to 771 in the state.

The deceased were identified as Thiruvanathapuram natives Abraham, 62, from Pallithara; Sharmila, 52, from Pulluvila; Velayudha Kurup, 92, from Nedumangad; Mohanan Nair, 75; Sudhakaran Das, 61, from Neyyatinkara; Sukumaran, 73, from Parassala; Shaheer, 45 from Chala; Vijayakumaran, 61, from Attingal; Rajan, 82 from Kottoor; Thankamma, 67, from Kureepuzha; Mohanan, 62, from Paravoor; Saleem, 55, from Karunagappally; Alappuzha native Manoharan, 60; Ernakulam natives KP Mohanan, 62, from Elanjikuzhi; KA Krishanan, 59, from Chelamattom; Alphonsa, 57, from Vachakulam; Risky Andrewdhooram, 67; Viswambharan, 92, from Vayalam; Nabeesa, 73, from Aluva; Kunjumon, 57, from Palluruthy; KP Grorge, 85, from Varappuzha; Thrissur natives Abdul Rahman, 55, from Ottaplavu; Balaraman, 53, Bhaskaran, 85, from Cherpu; Laila, 56, from Guruvayoor; Lissi, 70, from Kaloor; Kasaragod natives BK Khalid, 64; Kumaran, 62, from Meleparambu; and Khadijumma, 90, from Mangalpadi.

The rest of the deaths will be confirmed by the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES