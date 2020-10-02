{{head.currentUpdate}}

Twenty more die of COVID-19 in Kerala, death toll climbs to 791

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA
Thiruvananthapuram: Twenty more people died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Friday. With this, the official death toll has risen to 791 in the state.

The deceased have been identified as Thiruvananthapuram natives Thankappan, 82, from Peroorkada; Sasidharan, 63, from Poovar; Abdul Aziz, 52, from Chappath; Shahul Hameed, 66, from Pothenkode; Kollam natives Shatrughnan Achari, 86, Ramesan, 63, from Karunagappally; Fasludheen, 76, from Oyoor; Nelson, 56, from Thankasseri; Surendran, 66, from Karunagapally; MM Shefi, 68, from Mayyanadu; Alappuzha natives Resina, 43; Neelakandan, 92, from Nooranadu; Abdul Hameed, 73, from Kanal ward; Kottayam natives PN Sasi, 68, from Velliyepalli; Sugathamma, 78; Sarojiniamma, 81 from Mariyanthuruthu; Suseela, 54, from Kumarakom; Ernakulam natives Nirmala, 74, from Mattancherry; PV Viju, 42, from Karigakurathu, and Kozhikode native Devi, 72, from Kuttiyadi.

The other COVID related deaths will be confirmed by the National institute of Virology, Alappuzha in the upcoming days.

