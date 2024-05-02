Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Lorry crashes into Metro pillar in Aluva; 2 dead

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 02, 2024 10:54 AM IST
lorry_accident_aluva
Lorry hits metro pillar in Aluva. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Two people died when a lorry rammed into a metro pillar in Aluva in the wee hours of Thursday. The two deceased were identified as Malli and Habib Badsha. They hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

The lorry laden with fish was coming from Ernakulam. According to initial reports, the driver fell asleep while driving. Besides this, when the lorry hit the pillar, another car collided with the vehicle as it was unable to hit the brakes in time. One person from the second car sustained minor injuries in the incident.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE