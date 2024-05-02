Lorry crashes into Metro pillar in Aluva; 2 dead

Kochi: Two people died when a lorry rammed into a metro pillar in Aluva in the wee hours of Thursday. The two deceased were identified as Malli and Habib Badsha. They hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

The lorry laden with fish was coming from Ernakulam. According to initial reports, the driver fell asleep while driving. Besides this, when the lorry hit the pillar, another car collided with the vehicle as it was unable to hit the brakes in time. One person from the second car sustained minor injuries in the incident.