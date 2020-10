Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the sudden surge in the COVID-19 positive cases in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, the district collectors have barred the assembly of more than five people in both the districts from tonight.

However, the public transport systems and banks have been exempted from the restrictions.

No more than five people are allowed to assemble in any places, including shops. Only 20 people are allowed to enter the places of worship at a time.

