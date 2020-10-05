Kerala records 23 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, toll at 859

Kerala recorded 23 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the official toll to 836.

The deceased are Alphons, 72, from Balaramapuram and Sarasamma, 72, from Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram; Padmanabhan, 82, from Vayakkal in Kollam, Fathima Beevi, 75, from Avalukunnu, Robert, 74, from Mararikulam, Prabhakaran, 69, from Pallippadu, and Sharngadharan from Aroor in Alappuzha; George, 86, from Peroor and Joseph Chacko, 63, from Chanagancherry in Kottayam; P M Abdul Salam, 50, from Edayappuram, K M Bava, 68, from Nedumbassery, K S Sheela, 48, from Mooppathadam, Thevan, 71, from Kompara, and Hamsa, 74, from Kakkanad in Ernakulam; Muhammed Yusuf, 75, from Mathilakom, Balakrishnan, 83, from Ollukkara, and Eliyamma, 67, from Kundukadu in Thrissur; Kunjappa, 70, from Angadippuram and Muraleedharan, 68, from Thenhipalam in Malappuram; Raghavan, 68, from Nadappuram in Kozhikode; Kalyani, 75, from Karivalloor, Abdul Majeed, 76, from Chala, and P P Usman, 69, from Mamparam in Kannur.

The rest from the deaths will be confirmed after testing at the National Institute from Virology, Alappuzha.