{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kerala records 23 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, toll at 859

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Kerala records 23 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, toll at 859
SHARE

Kerala recorded 23 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the official toll to 836.

The deceased are Alphons, 72, from Balaramapuram and Sarasamma, 72, from Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram; Padmanabhan, 82, from Vayakkal in Kollam, Fathima Beevi, 75, from Avalukunnu, Robert, 74, from Mararikulam, Prabhakaran, 69, from Pallippadu, and Sharngadharan from Aroor in Alappuzha; George, 86, from Peroor and Joseph Chacko, 63, from Chanagancherry in Kottayam; P M Abdul Salam, 50, from Edayappuram, K M Bava, 68, from Nedumbassery, K S Sheela, 48, from Mooppathadam, Thevan, 71, from Kompara, and Hamsa, 74, from Kakkanad in Ernakulam; Muhammed Yusuf, 75, from Mathilakom, Balakrishnan, 83, from Ollukkara, and Eliyamma, 67, from Kundukadu in Thrissur; Kunjappa, 70, from Angadippuram and Muraleedharan, 68, from Thenhipalam in Malappuram; Raghavan, 68, from Nadappuram in Kozhikode; Kalyani, 75, from Karivalloor, Abdul Majeed, 76, from Chala, and P P Usman, 69, from Mamparam in Kannur.

The rest from the deaths will be confirmed after testing at the National Institute from Virology, Alappuzha.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES