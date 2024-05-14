Milma employees' strike called off following conciliation meeting, staff resume duty

Thiruvananthapuram: The strike by the employees of Kerala co-operative milk marketing federation (KCMMF) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta was called off following a meeting of the union representatives and office bearers held on Tuesday night. The meeting began at 6.30 pm and went on till 9.45 pm.

The employees went on strike in protest against denial of promotion. Earlier in a meeting convened to discuss issues related to promotion, some of the staff raised slogans following which a complaint was filed at the police station and cases were registered. This led to an immediate provocation for the strike.



During the meeting it was agreed that the complaint against the staff would be withdrawn. A board meeting has been scheduled on Wednesday to approve this decision. Besides favourable decisions on promotion will also be finalised at the board meeting. After the strike was called off, the employees signed up for duty at night. The strike had threatened to halt all operations related to production of milk, dairy products and distribution.

