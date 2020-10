23 COVID deaths in Kerala on Thursday, death toll now 1,089

Twenty-three COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Thursday.

Here's the district-wise break-up:

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kamalabhai (70) from Mannamkonam

Sulochana (60) from Kanjiramkulam

Leela (75) from Balaramapuram

Narayanan (69) from Nalanchira

AV Krishnan (75) from Perunthanni

Shobhana (55) from Bhagavathinada

Noor Jahan (53) from Poovar, Neyyattinkara

Revamma (59) from Kallambalam

Shakuntala (69) from Kodangavila

Thulasi (53) from Manakkad

Abdul Salam (61) from Chittatumukku

Fathima Beevi (88) Kallara

Damodaran Nair (72) from Vellanad

Sarath Sasidharan (29) from Sreekariyam

Srinath (38) from Beemapally

Thomas (71) from Plamoottukada

Rajan (50) from Perumpazhuthoor

Purushothaman (70) from Karamana

Other districts:

Sulaiman Kunju (85) from Thalavoor in Kollam

Eliakutty (82) from Angamaly in Ernakulam,



Lazar (68) from Parapur in Thrissur

George (57) from Vatakara in Kozhikode

Babu (65) from Puthiyangadi in Kozhikode

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 1,089.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.