Hiss, data on 114 Kerala snake varieties on your fingertips now

Thiruvananthapuram: A research team in Thiruvananthapuram has come out with a unique app 'Snake Hub', which brings the details of different species of snakes on your fingertips.

The main attraction of this app is the detailed information on 114 species of snakes found in Kerala along with high-quality pictures of snakes. The Snake Hub app has been developed by 'Indriyam Biologicals', a startup based in Sri Chitra Tirunal Biomedical Technology Wing, Poojapura.

The entire information for the app was collected by a team comprising Dr Dilip Kumar, Dr Anaswara Krishnan, Vivek Sharma, C P Arjun and Amol Lopez. The mobile app contains various highlights of each snake, environmental information, identification markers, first aid for snake bite, conservation, hospitals which provide treatment for snakebite and details of snake catchers.

“Of the 117 snakes 39 are venomous and 75 non-venomous. Of these 17 carry venom which could be fatal Seven have venom but they are not dangerous, 15 have slight venom,” Dr Dilip Kumar said.

'Snake Hub' can be downloaded from Google play store. In the second edition of the app, the team is planning for a provision for identifying snakes using artificial intelligence.

Click here to download the app