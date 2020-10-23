COVID-19: 8,511 new positive cases in Kerala on Friday, tally crosses 3.77L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 8,511 new coronavirus positive cases after 64,789 tests on Friday. The state also registered 6,118 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

With 26 deaths being reported on Friday, the state's death toll has risen to 1281.

Of the new cases, 7,269 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 1,012 among them is unknown. As many as 148 infected persons came from outside the state.

The state has reported 3,77,834 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 2,80,793 persons recovered. The remaining 95,657 patients are undergoing treatment.

Kerala's Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was more than thrice the national average of 4 per cent on Thursday. However, the state has the country's lowest mortality rate.

Eighty-two health workers also tested positive in the state on Friday – 22 from Ernakulam, 15 from Kannur, 14 from Thiruvananthapuram, eight from Thrissur, six from Kozhikode, five each from Malappuram and Kasaragod, four from Pathanamthitta, two from Kottayam and one from Kollam.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,80,184 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,57,404 are under home or institutional quarantine and 22,780 are in hospitals.

2770 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

So far, 42,12,611 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Friday, 12 more regions have been converted into hotspots and 14 have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 616 in the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 1,375 (1,303 contact cases)

Thrissur - 1,020 (1,004)

Thiruvananthapuram - 890 (670)

Ernakulam - 874 (560)

Kozhikode - 751 (712)

Alappuzha - 716 (696)

Kollam - 671 (668)

Palakkad - 531 (239)

Kannur - 497 (418)

Kottayam - 426 (393)

Pathanamthitta - 285 (223)

Kasaragod - 189 (175)

Wayanad - 146 (133)

Idukki - 140 (75)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Malappuram – 324

Thrissur – 939

Thiruvananthapuram – 712

Ernakulam – 649

Kozhikode – 983

Alappuzha – 192

Kollam – 540

Palakkad – 239

Kannur – 538

Kottayam – 172

Pathanamthitta – 327

Kasaragod – 313

Wayanad – 113

Idukki – 77