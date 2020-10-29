Kerala's COVID hospital rises in Kasaragod hamlet, but where are the doctors?

Kerala's first dedicated COVID-19 hospital, a 551-bed facility built by the Tata Group for Rs 60 crore in the Kasaragod district, started operation on Wednesday.

However, only two doctors are stationed here though 40 posts were created. On Sunday, the government said recruitment to the 191 posts was in progress.

Senior health officials said it would take at least three more months for the hospital to be working in full-swing with operation theatres and intensive care units.

Built to serve as a quarantine and isolation centre (something the government badly needed when the project was announced on April 9), it was later repurposed to become a hospital when cases soared and patients - even active cases - were finally allowed to undergo quarantine in their own homes.

Now, even in COVID first-line treatment centres, there are 1,500 beds but only 500 patients.

The structure - which is made of 128 disconnected shipping containers across 2 acres - was also deemed to not suit as a working hospital, a health official observed. It does not have a centralised oxygen supply line, nor are there power points by the bedsides.

Also, the disconnected areas mean that it requires more workforce to manage and oversee.

More work still remains for this Rs 60 crore project. But the Tata Group’s contract extends to just the hospital handover. The state government will be responsible for all the facilities and arrangements for the functioning of the hospital – from getting the beds to recruiting doctors and other staff. Its maintenance will also be taken care of by the government.

With Kerala reporting 8,790 new COVID cases after 66,980 tests on Wednesday, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 93,264. Twenty-seven deaths too were reported taking the COVID death toll to 1,403.