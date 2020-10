Kerala records 28 COVID deaths on Friday, toll now at 1457

Kerala recorded 28 COVID-19 deaths on Friday taking the official toll to 1,457. The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Subrahmanyam (61) from Neyyattinkara

Babu (72) from Valiyathura

Rajamma (90) from Amachal

Esther (78) from Pattom

Rugmini (58) from Parangode

Susheela (65) from Kattakada

Srinath (28) from Thampanoor

Kollam

Sanathanan (82) from Mundakal

Hamsakutty (81) from Punalur

Pathanamthitta

Biju K Nair (45) from Thazham

Kottayam

Pareeth Rauthar (77) from Aruvithura

Alappuzha

Gopalakrishnan (65) from Valiyamaram

Ernakulam

P K Ali (65) from Mattancherry

Baby Varghese (57) from Kumarapuram

Thrissur

Prabhakaran (63) from Thambankadavu

Umadevi (57) from Iringalakuda

Devasi (76) from Chennaipara

Malappuram

Pathumma (65) from Iringallur

Ayisha (84) from Mampad

Aboobacker Siddique (43) from Kuzhimanna

Kozhikode

Malu (65) from Madavoor

Kunjikannan (65) from Perambra

Radha (78) from Koyilandy

Abdu Rahman (78) from Chakyam

Balamani (59) from Peruvayal

Wayanad

Fauzia (29) from Padinjarathara

Kannur

Khadeeja (70) from Kottila

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Alappuzha.