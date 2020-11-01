Thiruvananthapuram: The person, who tipped-off the Customs about the gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage in Thiruvananthapuram, would get a reward of Rs 45 lakh.

The Customs gives Rs 150 per gram for those who provide accurate information about gold smuggling. Half the amount will be given in the first phase. As per this, the informer has been reportedly given Rs 22.50 lakh. The remaining amount would be handed over after the case procedures have been completed.

Only the Customs Commissioner knows who provided the information. Based on the confidential information received by the Commissioner, Air Cargo division Assistant Commissioner Rama Moorthy seized 30kg gold, worth Rs 13.5 crore, from the Trivandrum International Airport on June 30.

However, the Customs did not respond to questions related to this.

Central agencies – National Investigation Agency, Customs and the Enforcement Directorate, are conducting separate inquiries into the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case.

Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was on Wednesday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case, after over six hours of interrogation by the ED, probing the money trail in the case.

The arrest of the suspended IAS officer has put the Left Democratic Front government and the CPI(M) in Kerala in a spot at a time when the state is getting ready for the crucial local body and assembly polls.

Non-taxable reward

The monetary reward is sanctioned from a special fund of the central government. The Customs hands over the reward in cash to the informer at a spot specified by the person. Absolute confidentiality would be maintained regarding the informer's personal details. Also, the amount given as monetary reward is not taxable.