Worker killed as high-mast light collapses at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic incident at Thiruvananthapuram airport a high-mast light collapsed, causing the death of one worker and injuries to three others.

The deceased has been identified as Anilkumar, a native of Pettah. Workers who were injured have been admitted to the hospital.

It is believed that the accident occurred during the installation of the lights, and strong winds caused the wires to burst, leading to the collapse.

Reports suggest that the deceased worker was an experienced lineman.

Further details awaited.