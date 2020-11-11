{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

In a first, Jose K Mani attends LDF meet at AKG Centre

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
In a first, Jose K Mani attends LDF meet at AKG Centre
Jose K Mani with Roshy Augustine MLA. File photo: Rijo Joseph
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: Jose K Mani of the Kerala Congress (M) faction is at the crossroads of his 16-year-old political career. In a milestone of sorts, he took part in a meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the first time ever.

Jose K Mani, who is the Chairman of his party, and Stephen George, party General Secretary, attended the LDF leadership meet held at the CPM headquarters, AKG Centre, on Tuesday.
KERALA
Kerala local body polls | Battle lines drawn, main political fronts keen to slug it out

Jose K Mani thanked the alliance partners for inducting his faction into the CPM-led alliance.

LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan opined that the UDF has been completely weakened with the Kerala Congress (M) too exiting the Congress-led front.

“The LDF will put up a good performance in the upcoming local body polls. The religious fundamentalists of the UDF-BJP are fighting against the LDF. The UDF slogan 'one vote against corruption' is akin to ‘mocking’ oneself,” he added.

Jose K Mani’s faction was ousted from the Congress-led UDF following a long dispute over the post of the Kottayam district panchayat president.
KERALA
Jose K Mani formally inducted into LDF; NCP wants clarity on Pala Assembly seat

Earlier in a bid to give an ideological colour to the move to join the LDF, Jose K Mani had said the Left front was successful in fighting communal forces. He also said that the party would keep protecting the interests of the farmers in the state.

LDF panel for social media campaign

The LDF meet also decided to be more politically active on social media in the wake of the COVID-19 restrictions for campaigning for the upcoming local body polls. An 11-member committee, led by convener Vijayaraghavan, was formed with representatives from all the LDF allies.

The LDF will present its election manifesto for the local body polls as soon as the nominations by candidates are filed.

The meet also decided to start ward- and panchayat-level conventions of the Left front.  

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES