KC(M)'s LDF entry an affront to K M Mani: Oommen Chandy

Thiruvananthapuram: Political heat has gone up with the induction of Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) into the Left Democratic Front especially as two major elections loom.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy termed Jose K Mani's claim that his party's LDF entry materialised as recognition of the style of politics upheld by K M Mani was an insult to the late leader.

Chandy said Jose K Mani might forget the manner in which the CPI(M) mercilessly hounded Mani, but those who love the leader would never forgive or overlook the worst kind of humiliation.

Chandy recalled the then opposition leader V S Achuthanandan had sent a letter demanding an investigation into the bar bribe case following hotelier Biju Ramesh allegations. The opposition parties organised agitations within and outside assembly against Mani by throwing all democratic norms to winds.

The unruly behaviour unleashed on budget day in assembly by LDF has never been seen in any legislative assembly in the history of the country. They went berserk on the Speaker's podium, Chandy said, as a reminder to Jose K Mani, who is K M Mani's son.

The former chief minister recalled how CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan described Mani as a person who is more thick skinned than the rhinoceros. V S Achuthanandan had said “Mani will go to a hell containing unquenchable fire and immortal worms.”

The supporters of Kerala Congress will have to give a befitting reply to Jose K Mani who forgot all these humiliations and crossed over to the CPI(M) camp on the basis of trivial incidents.

Chandy warned Jose K Mani that the CPI(M) takeover of his recently vacated Rajya Sabha could be the first tragedy that awaits them in the LDF fold.

He also wondered what interests of the people who stand with Kerala Congress has the Pinarayi government served? In a sarcastic vein he also asked "Is strangulation of Mani's innovative Karunya Benevolent Fund scheme a recognition for the late leader? Was Mani being honoured (by the LDF government) in the last four and a half years by not spending a single penny for stabilizing the prices of rubber?"

Chandy asked LDF Convenor A Vijayaraghavan to atone for targeting Mani unnecessarily. The latter had stated that the left parties had organised the agitation knowing fully well that Mani was not a wrong doer.