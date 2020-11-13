Bineesh in quarantine cell; spends time sleeping, watching TV

Bengaluru: Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala's CPM's head honcho, has been doing the rounds of police station, court and jail in the Garden City these days over alleged role in a narcotic money trail.

The 36-year-old spent Wednesday night in the Covid quarantine ward of a city hospital after he was remanded to the judicial custody by a court and sent to the Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara.

Bineesh reportedly spent the day taking a nap and watching TV till his swab samples were collected for ascertaining Covid infection. He was shifted to the quarantine cell by evening.

Bineesh is expected to remain there till Covid test results come out. The jail authorities said that if the test reports are negative, he would be shifted to a normal cell in the jail, the largest in the state of Karnataka.

Bineesh, who is remand prisoner number 84398, was remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case which is in turn linked to a drug case registered in Bengaluru.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had handed him over to the jail authorities at 7:30pm that day itself.

Drug racket case accused Anoop Mohammad and co-accused Rijesh Raveendran are also lodged in the Parappana Agrahara prison.

Anoop had disclosed that he was the benami of Bineesh for his narcotics trade.

Bineesh was arrested on October 29 and after being in ED custody for 14 days, he was remanded to judicial custody.

Identity of depositors

Meanwhile, the ED is set to ascertain the identity of two people who had transferred huge amounts to Bineesh's account.

There are rumours that Anikuttan and Arun, the depositors mentioned is the ED report, are the same.

Anikuttan's Facebook profile is the same as that of Arun. The account was deleted soon after the probe began.

Fake companies under scanner

The ED is currently probing the financial transactions of the companies in the name of Bineesh and his benamis.

The companies which are under the ED scanner are: Bengaluru-based B Capitals Forex Trading of which Bineesh is a director and another firm called Yash in which accused Anoop Mohammad and Rijesh Raveendran are directors as well as Kerala-based B Capital Financial Services, Torres Remedies and Riyan.

It is suspected that the money received through the drug racket was laundered in the name of these fake companies which are only on paper.

The ED is also examining the details of Bineesh's financial transactions while he was in Dubai between 2008 and 2013 and companies/institutions suspected to be his benami including UFX Solutions, Car Place, Capito Lights and KK Rocks Quarry.