Two UP natives caught with cannabis sweets in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 19, 2024 11:13 PM IST
Rahul Saroj, Santhosh Kumar. Photo: Special Arrangement.
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Two men from Uttar Pradesh were arrested by the Cherthala Excise team on Sunday. The team seized over 2,000 cannabis sweets and more than 10 kg of banned tobacco products during a special inspection drive carried out by the Cherthala Excise Circle party in the Cherthala-Aroor area ahead of school reopening.

The arrested individuals were identified as Rahul Saroj and his relative Santhosh Kumar, both from Sant Ravidas Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. The inspection drive was led by Chethala Excise Circle Inspector T P Sajeev Kumar, with Preventive Officer P T Shaji, Preventive Officer Grade Anilal P, CEOs Sajan Joseph, Moby Varghese, Mahesh K U, and driver Ranjith as members.
Individuals can report illegal liquor and drug sales incidents in the Cherthala area on the numbers 940 006 9483, 0478 - 2813 126. Excise officials have said the source of information will be kept confidential.

