POCSO case accused escapes police custody while being brought to Pathanamthitta from Delhi

Pathanamthitta: A POCSO case accused escaped from police custody on Sunday. He is an accused in a case registered by Pathanamthitta Cyber Police. The incident happened when the accused was being brought to Pathanamthitta from Delhi after a lookout notice was issued against him.

According to police, the accused, who was taken into custody from Delhi, jumped from a bus at Kaveripattanam in Tamil Nadu to escape their custody.

The accused is Sachin Ravi of Vadasserikara in Pathanamthitta. Sachin had reached Delhi from Sharjah.