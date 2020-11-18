COVID-19: 6,419 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 7,066 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 6,419 new coronavirus positive cases after 67,369 tests on Wednesday. The state also registered 7,066 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

The state added 28 deaths to the toll.

A total of 5,576 patients contracted the virus through contact. Source of infection is not known in 677 patients.

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam - 887 (contact cases - 658)

Kozhikode - 811 (721)

Thrissur - 703 (680)

Kollam - 693 (686)

Alappuzha - 637 (624)

Malappuram - 507 (474)

Thiruvananthapuram - 468 (346)

Palakkad - 377 (235)

Kottayam - 373 (372)

Idukki - 249 (209)

Pathanamthitta - 234 (169)

Kannur - 213 (153)

Wayanad - 158 (148)

Kasaragod - 109 (101)

Recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram -579

Kollam - 577

Pathanamthitta - 226

Alappuzha - 368

Kottayam - 776

Idukki - 185

Ernakulam - 720

Thrissur - 793

Palakkad - 624

Malappuram - 661

Kozhikode - 920

Wayanad - 76

Kannur - 376

Kasaragod - 185