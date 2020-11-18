COVID-19: 6,419 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 7,066 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 6,419 new coronavirus positive cases after 67,369 tests on Wednesday. The state also registered 7,066 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.
The state added 28 deaths to the toll.
A total of 5,576 patients contracted the virus through contact. Source of infection is not known in 677 patients.
District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam - 887 (contact cases - 658)
Kozhikode - 811 (721)
Thrissur - 703 (680)
Kollam - 693 (686)
Alappuzha - 637 (624)
Malappuram - 507 (474)
Thiruvananthapuram - 468 (346)
Palakkad - 377 (235)
Kottayam - 373 (372)
Idukki - 249 (209)
Pathanamthitta - 234 (169)
Kannur - 213 (153)
Wayanad - 158 (148)
Kasaragod - 109 (101)
Recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram -579
Kollam - 577
Pathanamthitta - 226
Alappuzha - 368
Kottayam - 776
Idukki - 185
Ernakulam - 720
Thrissur - 793
Palakkad - 624
Malappuram - 661
Kozhikode - 920
Wayanad - 76
Kannur - 376
Kasaragod - 185