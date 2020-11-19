ED gets yet another notice from ethics panel of Kerala legislature

Thiruvananthapuram: The ethics committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly has decided to send notice again to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the alleged corruption in the Life Mission Project and links to the diplomatic gold smuggling case.

The notice is being sent to ED seeking explanation about the circumstances under which the reply given by the central agency to the ethics committee got leaked to the media. The committee did not consider ED's clarification that it was empowered to examine any file. It decided to take up ED's explanation only after ascertaining the state government's stand on the probe.

Ethics committee chairman James Mathew had submitted a complaint pointing out that the ED’s investigation was a breach of privilege of the Assembly. The committee expressed displeasure over the manner in which the ED's reply appeared in the media.

However, the opposition has conveyed its dissent over ethics committees' stand. Panel member and UDF MLA Anoop Jacob alleged that the ethics committee was trying to exercise powers that were not vested with it and the government and ruling front MLAs were trying to sabotage the ED investigation.

The ethics panel came into the picture after the ED called for scrutiny of files related to the state government project and backed its action stating it has the authority to do so to ensure transparency in the implementation of the project.

The ED had also issued a summons to the Life Mission CEO.

Why the probe

Multiple aspects of the suspected graft in Life Mission Project are being investigated by the ED, CBI and Vigilance.

The aim of the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission of the Kerala government is to provide housing for the poor and the landless. The mission had entered into an MoU with the Red Crescent Authority for Rs 20 crore assistance for the project in Wadakkanchery. UAE-based Red Crescent then signed a contract with Unitac for construction of the apartments.

The CBI suspects that FCRA or the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act was violated in receiving aid from Red Crescent.

The CBI also argued that government officials and the accused in the gold smuggling case had indulged in massive embezzlement under the cover of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed for the project.

The ED is looking into the unholy nexus between senior officials and the accused while probing the money-laundering deals linked to gold smuggling.