Kerala records 25 COVID deaths on Saturday, toll now at 2,196

Kerala recorded 25 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday taking the official toll to 2,196.

The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Parvathy Amma (82) from Puthukalangara,

Venugopalan Nair (75) from Manakkad

Nabeesath (66) from Poonthura

Rajendran (65) from Vilapilsala

Alappuzha

Francis Thomas (78) from Chelangari

Sadanandan (57) from Punnapra

Podiyan (63) from Mavelikkara,

Balakrishnan (75) from Aroor

Kanishka (55) from Chengannur

U Prashanthan (56) from Thrikkunnapuzha

Kottayam

Purushothaman (83) from Kumarakom

Ernakulam

MS Saidu (66) from Kodanad

KK Thilothama (71) from Palluruthy

PJ Devasya (86) from Bhubaneswari Road

Xavier (65) from Devagiri

Pankajakshan Pillai (85) from Edassery

Thrissur

Aboobacker (78) from Chavakka

Balakrishnan (79) from Erumappetti

KJ Susanna (75) from Ollur

Rappai (58) from Alagappa Nagar

Malu (53) from Kunnamkulam

Malappuram

Ratheesh (36) from Pathur

Ummer (72) from Manjapatta

Rukiya (67) from Karulai

Khadeeja (75) from Karuvampram

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.